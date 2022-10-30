20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

The woman is the first person killed in Montclare so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded four other murders since 2018, according to Sun-Times data.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.