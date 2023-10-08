2023 Chicago Marathon Results: Athletes shatter records

The first athletes have begun to cross the finish line in the 45th annual Chicago Marathon.

The racers in the wheelchair division took off first. Athletes from Switzerland, Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner, swept the wheelchair division setting new course records.

Thousands of athletes are on the course now weaving though 29 neighborhoods spanning north to Wrigleyville, west to United Center and south to Bronzeville.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum secured first place in the men's open division and smashed a world record set last year completing the race in 2:00:35.

Sifan Hassan set an unofficial course record while winning the women's division with a time of 2:13:38.

Unofficial results will be posted on the Chicago Marathon Twitter after the race. All official finishers will be emailed a link to download their digital finisher’s certificate once results are finalized.

Check back for updates and athletes continue to reach the finish line.

Roads at the beginning of the race will begin to start opening back up at 10 a.m. Closures near the end of the race won't reopen until as late at 6 p.m.

For a complete list of closures and anticipated opening times click HERE.