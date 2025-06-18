2025 Chicago Pride Fest performers: Jesse McCartney and more

Chicago's Pride Fest is this weekend, so let's break down where and when it's happening and who's performing.

The two-day street fest will take place Saturday and Sunday on Halsted Street in-between Addison and Grace. It runs both days from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features live music, art, food, giveaways, and more.

This year's Pride Fest will have three stages and a Teen Pride Space, which is designed for people ages 12 to 18, along with families, and will be located by the Waveland and Broadway entrance.

Although entry is free, a $20 suggested donation to help pay for workers, performers, and LGBTQ+ nonprofits is encouraged.

The scheduled performances for the weekend are listed below:

Saturday - North Stage

12:00pm – Laura B

1:00pm – Pride Fest Drag Show

2:00pm – Jesse McCartney

2:50pm – Pride Fest Drag Show

3:30pm – Servin’ Fysh Dance Co.

4:00pm – Beyond the Blonde

5:45pm – Pride Fest Drag Show

6:30pm – Chrissy Chlapecka

7:15pm – Ashley Paul

7:45pm – Hayla

9:05pm – Confidence Man

Waveland Stage - Hosted by Dom Brown & Mr. Pretty

1:00pm – VJ Bryan

2:30pm – DJ X-tasy

4:30pm – Unfriendly Black Hotties

6:30pm – Doggpound

8:00pm – Mr.Pretty & Friends

South Stage - Hosted by BoyJ

1:00pm – Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

2:00pm – Chicago Spirit Brigade

2:30pm – Bev Rage & The Drinks

4:00pm – The Divas

6:00pm – Hello Weekend

8:00pm – Sixteen Candles

Sunday, June 22 - North Stage

12:00pm – Proud Pet Parade with Miss Foozie

12:30pm – Firebrand

1:00pm – Pride Fest Drag Show

2:00pm – Deborah Cox

2:45pm – Pride Fest Drag Show

4:00pm – Snow Wife

5:15pm – Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

6:50pm – Pride Fest Drag Show

8:00pm – Jules Liesl

8:15pm – Micah

9:00pm – The Aces

Waveland Stage - Hosted by Sasha Love & Dom Brown

1:00pm – DJ Ca$h Era

3:30pm – iamBrandon

5:00pm – Martin & House of Fiierce

6:30pm – Virago

8:00pm – Avi Sic

South Stage

12:30pm – Chicago Spirit Brigade

1:00pm – Proud Pet Parade Awards w/Miss Foozie

1:30pm –Too Much Molly Band

3:00pm – Haus of Ami

3:45pm – Andrew Sa

4:30pm – JANESITA

5:15pm – Cobra B

6:15pm – B.BLYSS! Takeover

7:15pm – ALUNA

8:15pm – Stylin’ Out Network

9:00pm – Black Girl Magic hosted by The Vixen + Shea Coulee

For more information, visit Chicago Pride Fest's website.