20th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 20.

The latest employee to test positive worked in the Probate Division, which is located on the 12th floor of the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St.; however, they primarily worked in a courtroom and last reported for work on March 27, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The employee is self-quarantining at home.

A deep cleaning at the offices was not requested, but the county Department of Facilities Management is conducting a routine cleaning of the area where the employee worked, the clerk’s office said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.