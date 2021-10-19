Expand / Collapse search

21 Chicago Police officers stripped of powers and pay for not complying with COVID rules

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

21 Chicago cops not getting paid amid COVID dispute

The Chicago Police Superintendent said Tuesday that 21 officers have been stripped of their powers and pay because they refuse to disclose whether they are vaccinated.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Superintendent said Tuesday that 21 officers have been stripped of their powers and pay because they refuse to disclose whether they are vaccinated.

"We are often in people's homes and businesses, and without that vaccination and/or testing we risk community harm, harming our peers, and harming officers and their families," David Brown said.

Brown said that 67% of officers have entered their information into the city's database, and of those, 82% are vaccinated.

35% of CPD did not submit vaccine info by deadline

"Does anybody really think this is about stopping the spread?" said FOP President John Catanzara. "This is all about total control by this mayor. She is a miserable human being."

The Fraternal Order of Police union is fighting the city in court. The union said the city is violating members' rights and is pushing for an outside arbitrator.

The city said that they are bargaining in good faith.

Meanwhile, there is a hearing on Wednesday morning on whether the judge assigned to one of the lawsuits in this battle should recuse herself.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
 