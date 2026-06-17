21-year-old charged with hate crime after cross burning in Grant Park: police

The Brief Chicago police charged 21-year-old Merlin Lu with multiple felonies, including hate crime and arson charges, after authorities say he burned a cross in Grant Park on June 9. Officers responded to reports of a burning object near Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive, where firefighters extinguished a large cross-shaped fire; no injuries were reported. Investigators identified Lu as the suspect after releasing surveillance images to the public, and he is due back in court Thursday.



A 21-year-old man has been charged after burning a cross in Grant Park last week, according to Chicago Police.

Merlin Lu, 21, of Chicago, has been charged with multiple felony counts, including:

One felony count of criminal damage to state-supported property by fire causing more than $500 but less than $10,000 in damage.

One felony count of arson involving real or personal property valued at more than $150.

Two felony counts of committing a hate crime at a park or community center.

One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for breach of the peace.

One misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property involving less than $500 in damage.

One misdemeanor count of cross burning with intent to intimidate

Merlin Lu, 21 (Chicago Police Department)

Lu was arrested by police on June 15.

He was identified as the suspect who started a fire in Grant Park, burning a cross, therefore committing a hate crime, in the 1400 block of S. Halsted on June 9.

The backstory:

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of South Columbus Drive around 2:30 p.m. on June 9 after reports of an object on fire.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a large burning cross near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive in Grant Park.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

A day later, police released an image of a man that they said was seen fleeing the scene where the cross was found burning and asked for the public's help identifying him.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a person of interest had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

What's next:

Lu's next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.