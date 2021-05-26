Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old charged with looting downtown business in August

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Isiah Montgomery | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the widespread downtown looting in August.

Isiah Montgomery of Calumet City was arrested Tuesday after allegedly burglarizing and looting a business on Aug. 10 in the 200 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

He was arrested for a warrant stemming from the August looting, police said.

Montgomery is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Further information was not available.

