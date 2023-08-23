21-year-old Chicago man robbed, carjacked 27-year-old at gunpoint in West Town: police

A Chicago man is accused of robbing and carjacking a 27-year-old man at gunpoint in West Town last month.

Jamari Edwards, 21, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery/Indicated with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion.

On July 22, Edwards was allegedly one of the offenders who took a vehicle and other personal property by force from a 27-year-old man in the 1400 block of West Huron Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Edwards was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.