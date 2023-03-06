21-year-old woman killed after being shot multiple times while inside car on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was fatally shot while inside a car on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of West Montana when she was shot multiple times, police said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her shoulder, back and hand.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Detectives are investigating.