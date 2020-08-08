2,190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 18 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 18 deaths, four were confirmed in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting 192,698 cases, including 7,631 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,016 specimens for a total of 3,032,634.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 4.2 percent.

As of Friday night, 1,538 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 338 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.