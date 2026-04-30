22 charged in northwest Indiana gambling ring tied to threats, nationwide arrests

The Brief A federal grand jury in Hammond returned a 28-count indictment April 16 charging 22 people in an illegal sports betting and extortion scheme Investigators say the operation ran from January 2021 through April 2026 and used threats, intimidation and money laundering Arrests and searches on April 29 spanned Indiana, Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico



Federal prosecutors say a years-long illegal sports betting ring based in northwest Indiana used threats and intimidation to collect debts, leading to charges against 22 people after coordinated arrests and searches on Wednesday.

The indictment, returned April 16 in Hammond, names James "Jimmy the Greek" Gerodemos, Dean "Dean Gem" Gialamas and 20 others. Prosecutors say the group ran a gambling operation from January 2021 through April 2026, moving bets online and in person while laundering proceeds.

The case matters now because investigators say the network extended far beyond Indiana and relied on intimidation tactics that affected not just bettors but the broader community. Officials say the investigation remains active, and more people could come forward.

"Yesterday’s arrests are the result of a multi-year coordinated investigation involving several law enforcement agencies," FBI Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley said.

How investigators say the operation worked

According to prosecutors, the organization operated out of Gino’s Steakhouse in Merrillville and Paragon Restaurant in Hobart. Both businesses are linked to the Gerodemos family. Investigators say those locations were used to collect and distribute gambling proceeds.

Members of the group allegedly used threats to collect debts, which prosecutors say ranged from a few hundred dollars to as much as $50,000. In some cases, investigators say individuals and their family members were tracked down when debts went unpaid.

"This type of activity does not remain contained. It creates fear in the community," O’Malley said. "It creates pressure, and it impacts the entire community."

Arrests across the country

On April 29, more than 150 law enforcement officers executed 22 arrest warrants and seven search warrants at homes and businesses tied to the operation. Arrests were made in northwest Indiana, Chicago, Boston, New York, Sarasota, Florida, Los Angeles, Mesa, Arizona and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Prosecutors say the charges include conducting an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to commit and attempt to commit Hobbs Act extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, transmission of wagering information and forfeiture allegations.

What the charges carry

Each charge carries potential penalties. Illegal gambling business carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Hobbs Act extortion and related conspiracy charges can carry up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Money laundering conspiracy carries up to 20 years and a $500,000 fine. Transmission of wagering information carries up to two years and a $250,000 fine.

Officials stress the case is still in early stages and all defendants are presumed innocent.

"Each and every defendant named to this indictment is entitled to a fair jury of their peers and is innocent until proven guilty," U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred said.

Why this case could be complex

Legal experts say cases involving large groups and financial transactions can be difficult to prove in court.

"Disentangling cash flows and trying to prove that a certain percentage of a business’s income was derived through illicit means is easier said than done," one attorney said.

What happens next

Investigators say they are still working to dismantle the network and identify others who may have been involved.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted confidentially by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.