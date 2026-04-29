FBI searching multiple northwest Indiana businesses

The Brief Federal agents conducted searches Wednesday at multiple locations in northwest Indiana. The activity is part of an FBI-led, multi-agency operation spanning several states. Officials say there is no known threat to the public.



Federal agents carried out court-authorized searches Wednesday at several businesses in northwest Indiana as part of a broader, multi-agency investigation.

What we know:

The FBI confirmed it is leading an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at several locations in northern Indiana and in other states.

"This is an FBI-led, multi-agency operation, and court authorized law enforcement activity is occurring at multiple locations in Northern Indiana and other states," an FBI spokesperson said. "There is no known threat to the public connected to this."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FBI searches Gino's restaurant in Merrillville, Indiana.

Authorities did not specify how many locations were involved or name the businesses being searched. However, FOX Chicago's drone team observed activity at Gino's restaurant in Merrillville and the Paragon in Hobart.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the nature of the investigation, what prompted the searches, or whether any arrests have been made.

What's next:

The FBI said it cannot provide more information because the investigation is ongoing.