22 men arrested in Cook County sting targeting sex buyers 

Twenty-two men were issued citations and 19 vehicles were towed after the men responded to online prostitution advertisements.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said SVU officers set up meetings between the would-be sex buyers and an officer posing as a person selling sex at a hotel in Cook County on Wednesday.

Once the buyer agreed to exchange money for sex, SVU members waiting outside entered the room and took the individual into custody, officials said.

All 22 men were issued a $1,000 citation and 19 vehicles were towed under the ordinance, requiring the vehicle owner to pay $500 to reclaim possession.

Sheriff’s Police aggressively pursues sex purchasers and offers services and support to individuals who are trapped in the sex trade.

"Sex trafficking is not a victimless crime," Sheriff Dart said. "Many victims – primarily women – suffer violence and abuse, and my office is committed to offering them the assistance they need while making it very costly for those who seek to purchase sex."