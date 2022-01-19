22-year-old man charged in September 2021 shooting

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two in West Lawn.

Police said Isaiah Barco, 22, of Chicago, was arrested Monday after he was identified as the person who, on Sept. 5, 2021, shot and injured two 23-year-old men in the 3600 block of W. 67th Place.

Barco has been charged with aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, along with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is due in Central Bond Court on Wednesday, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.