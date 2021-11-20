22-year-old man murdered on Saturday afternoon in Chicago

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Homan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 1:40 p.m., he was standing on the corner in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

