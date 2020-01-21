22nd cold-related death in Cook County reported in Bridgeview: medical examiner

The cold-related death toll is at nearing two dozen this season in Cook County.

Clayton L. Wynne, 96, was pronounced dead in the 7000 block of Birch Street in southwest suburban Bridgeview just before 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. It is the 22nd cold-related death.

He died as a result of heart disease with cold exposure and diabetes as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. Wynne’s death was ruled an accident.

Bridgeview police didn’t immediately provide details about his death.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the 20th and 21st cold-related deaths in Cook County last week.

The first confirmed cold-related death of the season happened Nov. 1 in Avondale.

Last season, 60 people in Cook County died of cold-related causes.