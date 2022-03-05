Expand / Collapse search

23-year-old shot in the back in Chicago takes himself to the hospital

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man took himself to the hospital after he was shot in Chicago Saturday morning, police said. 

According to police, the man self-transported to Loyola Hospital after he was shot in the lower back at an unknown location. He arrived at the hospital moments after midnight. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was listed in fair condition and was unable to provide police with further details. 

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.