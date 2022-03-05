23-year-old shot in the back in Chicago takes himself to the hospital

A 23-year-old man took himself to the hospital after he was shot in Chicago Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the man self-transported to Loyola Hospital after he was shot in the lower back at an unknown location. He arrived at the hospital moments after midnight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was listed in fair condition and was unable to provide police with further details.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.