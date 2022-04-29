23-year-old woman stabbed, shot during altercation in Rogers Park

A 23-year-old woman was shot and stabbed during an altercation in Rogers Park Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of North Glenwood Avenue.

At about 10:18 a.m., the victim got into a verbal altercation with a known female, when the offender stabbed the victim in the thigh.

The offender then retrieved a firearm and fired shots in the victim's direction, also striking her in the thigh.

The offender then fled in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

