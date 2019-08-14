24 vehicles damaged in Loop parking garage: police

article

At least two dozen vehicles were damaged Tuesday in a parking garage in the Loop.

About 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Franklin Street where about 24 vehicles in a parking garage were damaged, Chicago police said. Someone had thrown a rock through the rear window of the vehicles.

The 24 vehicles were on different floors, police said. It was not clear whether any property was stolen.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.