Expand / Collapse search

24-year-old man shot to death in Austin: police

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Austin
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and legs and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERT

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Five detectives are investigating.