24-year-old man shot to death in Austin: police

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and legs and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERT

His name hasn’t been released.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.