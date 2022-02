A 24-year-old man was shot twice in Kilbourn Park Friday.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., the man was driving in the 4400 block of west Belmont Avenue, when someone in a black SUV fired shots.

He was struck in the abdomen and right arm, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.