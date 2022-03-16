24-year-old woman missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood Tuesday.

Police said Lucero Rodriguez is missing from the 2500 block of north Kildare. She left without identification or a cell phone.

It is unclear what she may have been wearing upon disappearance, as she was last seen by her father who was leaving for work, police said.

She is about 5-feet, 1-inches tall, with brown eyes, black hair and about 260 pounds, police said.

Rodriguez may walk to Walmart in the 4600 block of north Diversey, police said.

She also frequents local parks around her house like Kosciuszko Park, police said.

Anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 312 746-6554.