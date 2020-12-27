24-year-old woman shot, killed while sitting in a parked vehicle in South Chicago

Three people were shot, one fatally early Sunday morning in South Chicago.

About 3:55 a.m., a 24-year-old woman and two men, both 36 years old, were outside in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue when someone fire shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at the time of the shooting and was struck on the body, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One man was grazed on the neck and shot on the leg, police said. The other man was also shot in the leg and both were transported to the same hospital in fair condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.