Over 20 parked cars were vandalized Friday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

A witness told police they saw three males get out of a black sedan around 2 a.m. and start shattering the driver's side windows of the cars in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to CPD.

There is no one in custody. It was not immediately clear if any property was taken from the vehicles.

No further information was provided.