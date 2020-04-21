25-year veteran of Chicago Police Department who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

Hundreds gathered on the South Side Tuesday to remember 56-year-old Chicago Police Sergeant Clifford Martin Senior, who died of COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s acting police superintendent promises to do everything he can to limit the spread of the disease among first responders.

Hundreds of Chicago police cars formed a miles-long procession, carrying the body of one of their own to his final resting place.

Martin Senior was a 25-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and one of three officers to fall victim to the coronavirus.

Two of his three children also became Chicago cops. His daughter Shannon told mourners she always called her dad a superhero.

"But even though Gotham City was always in some kind of peril, my dad was always there for us,” she said. "My dad always believed in us. He believed I could be whatever kind of officer I wanted to be."

"To the Martin family, we give our deepest, deepest condolences,” said acting Supt. David Brown.

Advertisement

It was the first Chicago police funeral for Brown, who is taking over a department with 354 confirmed COVID-19 cases and says they're doing all they can to keep the disease from spreading.

"Obviously to follow the guidance in this pandemic. To wash your hands, to wear your mask,” Brown said. "And we continue to look for ways to make our officers safe."

Because of social distancing, officers remained in their squad cars outside the funeral home, as volunteers from a local restaurant went car to car serving them meals.

"We just feel an obligation that anytime the community is mourning, wherever we can help, that we will and we must step up to the plate,” said James Adam of Ruby’s Restaurant.