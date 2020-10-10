$25,000 reward offered to find person who shot 10-year-old girl at park

A $25,000 reward is now being offered to find the person who shot a 10-year-old girl at a Chicago park.

Community activst Andrew Holmes said that an anonymous donor added $21,000 to the reward fund after hearing that La'Mya Sparks had suffered significant injuries. She is on a feeding tube.

She was playing at Russell Square Park with her sister on Wednesday night when she was shot in the back.

Police said that teenagers were arguing some distance away and that the shots were fired by one of them.

Anyone with information can call the Andrew Holmes Foundation at 1-800-U-TELL-US or submit a tip anonymously through cpdtip.com.

