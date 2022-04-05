$25K reward offered for information on suspects who robbed USPS mail carrier at gunpoint

article

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of four suspects responsible for the armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier last November in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The robbery took place around 6:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Champlain Avenue when four suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks held up a postal carrier at gunpoint, officials said.

The suspects drove off in a newer model Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2445, say "law enforcement" Reference Case No. 3595693.

