Expand / Collapse search

$25K reward offered for information on suspects who robbed USPS mail carrier at gunpoint

Published 
Chatham
FOX 32 Chicago
article

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released this image of suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier last November in Chicago

CHICAGO - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of four suspects responsible for the armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier last November in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The robbery took place around 6:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Champlain Avenue when four suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks held up a postal carrier at gunpoint, officials said.

The suspects drove off in a newer model Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2445, say "law enforcement" Reference Case No. 3595693.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released this image of a car used in the armed robbery of mail carrier last November in Chicago