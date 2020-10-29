$25K reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier in South Shore

article

Federal authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a mail carrier in the South Shore neighborhood.

A man on a bicycle allegedly confronted the postal worker with a knife about noon Oct. 17 in the 2600 block of East 74th Place, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The suspect was wearing a black face mask and sweatshirt. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.