$25K reward offered in Near West Side postal worker robbery

article

Federal officials are offering a reward for information about the robbery of a letter carrier last week on the Near West Side.

Four people robbed the postal worker about 2:20 p.m. June 1 in the parking lot of the Nancy B. Jefferson Post Office, 116 S. Western Ave., according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The suspects, described as three males and a female, wore head coverings and face masks, authorities said. They drove away in a white Jeep Cherokee.

The postal inspection service released photos of the suspects and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455, ask for law enforcement and reference case 3084192-ROBB.