Joliet man charged with soliciting child, grooming following sting investigation

A Joliet man has been charged with solicitation and grooming following a two-week-long sting investigation.

Nathaniel Garbin, 35, was arrested Monday after attempting to meet up with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Joliet police said Garbin chatted with an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl on Whisper and Snapchat for about two weeks.

During several online conversations, Garbin allegedly acknowledged that the "girl" was 16, and he solicited her for various sexual acts.

Garbin was going to meet the girl in the 3300 block of Stonehurst Court on Monday afternoon to have sex with her.

Uniformed Joliet police officers pulled him over in his Ford Focus and took him into custody.

Garbin was charged with traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.