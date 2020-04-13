$25K reward offered in robbery of Logan Square postal worker

article

Federal authorities are offering a reward for information on suspects who stole keys from a U.S. Postal Service employee last month in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Two males wearing face masks robbed the letter carrier about 1 p.m. March 31 in the 1900 block of North Albany Avenue, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The 22-year-old woman was delivering items when she was grabbed from behind, Chicago police said. One suspect stole delivery truck keys from her pocket and ran south.

The suspects wore black hooded sweatshirts.

The postal service is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with tips is asked to call U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say, “law enforcement.”