25th annual Toy Drive and Holiday Party at Soldier Field set to make big impact

Soldier Field is set to host a major event on Tuesday, and it's not for Chicago Bears football.

Hundreds are expected to turn out for the 25th Annual Toy Drive and Holiday Party organized by the "100 Black Men of Chicago." The gathering, slated to take place at Soldier Field's United Club, anticipates welcoming around 1500 attendees, all contributing to one of the city's most significant toy drives.

The event not only promises a festive atmosphere but also serves as a crucial fundraiser. Toys collected during the drive will benefit children from approximately 30 different social service agencies across Chicago. In addition, all proceeds from the fundraiser will support the year-round mentoring efforts and scholarship programs of the 100 Black Men organization.

Adarious Payton, Holiday Toy Drive Co-Chairman, expressed the growing impact of the event over the years.

"I've been involved with this event for well over six years. And every year I think the impact can't get any bigger, and every year we blow the expectations out of the water," he said.

Running from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the event promises an enjoyable evening with live music, dancing, and a lively party atmosphere, all for a great cause. Tickets, priced at $40, are still available.