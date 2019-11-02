27-year-old shot while driving in Brainerd, dies

A 27-year-old man died Saturday after he was shot while driving in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 2:45 p.m, he was driving south in the 9100 block of South Aberdeen Street, when he heard gunshots and was struck in his back and right leg, Chicago police said.

He got into a different vehicle and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.