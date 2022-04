A 28-year-old man is dead after striking a tree while driving on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the man was driving an SUV westbound in the 900 block of west Marquette around 4:15 a.m., when he struck a tree.

He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no other injuries reported and the Major Accidents unit is investigating.