A burglar broke into three apartments in the span of a few hours on one block in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The burglaries happened between 3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. April 18 in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive, Chicago police said. Each apartment was unlocked.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.