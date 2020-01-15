3 armed robbers tie up 69-year-old woman in violent jewelry store robbery

Police are looking for three men in the Englewood neighborhood following a violent armed robbery.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at King's Jewelry Store on the 2400 Block of West 63rd Street in West Englewood.

Police say a 69-year-old woman was leaving the store through the rear entrance when three men approached her, bound her hands together, and robbed her.

After that, police say they then approached a 59-year-old man and held him at gunpoint, attempting to get a key code from him, so they could go in and rob the store.

After the robbery, the men took off.

The woman was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

So far, police do not have anyone in custody.