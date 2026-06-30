3 arrested after Chicago TV news crew threatened near Adler Planetarium

The Brief Three people were arrested after a CBS News Chicago reporter and photographer were threatened Monday near Adler Planetarium. Police said a suspect yelled racial slurs, tried to have a dog attack a crew member and damaged the victim's property before driving away. Officers later arrested three suspects after a chase and recovered a rifle.



Three people were arrested Monday after a Chicago television news crew was threatened while preparing for a live report near Adler Planetarium, according to city officials.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive.

A reporter and photographer from CBS News Chicago were getting ready to go live during the station's 4 p.m. newscast when multiple men in a white truck rushed toward them.

Chicago police said one of the suspects yelled racial slurs and told a dog to attack a 54-year-old member of the news crew. The dog did not attack. Police said the suspect then became angry and threw the victim's property on the ground, damaging it.

The suspects drove away in the white truck. No one was hurt during the incident.

A short time later, police officers chased the vehicle and arrested three people after the pursuit ended near West 36th Street and South California Avenue in Brighton Park, according to Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (12th Ward).

Police also recovered a rifle.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those arrested or said what charges they could face.

It remains unclear why the suspects confronted the news crew.

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing.