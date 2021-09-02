3 arrested during protest in Dolton over fatal police shooting of Alexis Wilson

Three people were arrested in Dolton Wednesday night as a group protested the fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Alexis Wilson.

Community organizers had planned to stand outside a meeting held by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but said they were stopped by police. Activist Camiella Williams said officers blocked about 15 protesters from getting close to the outdoor meeting.

Three people were arrested and charged with interfering with a public meeting, according to Dolton Police Deputy Chief Steve Curry. He had no further comment.

Groups have previously protested outside village board meetings and the mayor’s home to demand the firing of officers who fatally shot Wilson July 27 near Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade restaurant at Oak and Sibley in the south suburb.

A worker had called police and said Wilson was at the drive-thru knocking on the window with a gun. But on surveillance video, it appears to be a long pipe or other object, and there is no mention of a gun on bodycam video from responding officers.

When police arrived, Wilson remained behind the wheel, repeatedly telling officers she had no clothes on. One of the officers appears to then punch Wilson — something the Dolton Police chief has not denied — and she sped off, allegedly dragging an officer who was getting into the van on the passenger side.

The officer started shooting at her, and another officer also opened fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dolton officials have not released the names of the officers who fired the shots. Williams said she and fellow organizers will continue to protest until the officers are off the force.

"I’m going to continue to fight for justice for Alexis," Williams told the Sun-Times. "No arrests will deter me from fighting."

The shooting is being investigated by Illinois State Police, which has not commented on the case.