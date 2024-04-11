3 arrested, including juvenile, in connection with Palatine shooting

article

An October 2022 shooting in Palatine has led to the arrests of three suspects, including a juvenile.

Manuel Gil, 21, was arrested Wednesday on one count of attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Joe M. Zoyohua, was also taken into custody on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony. The third suspect is a male juvenile who is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class X felony, according to Palatine police.

Their charges stem from a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of N. Baldwin Ct.

Officers arrived at the scene and found no suspects or injuries. However, they did recover a firearm, multiple bullet fragments and shell casings.

Investigators were later able to identify the suspects as Gil, Zoyohua and the juvenile.

Both Gil and Zoyohua appeared in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.

The juvenile was taken to the Audy Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago on Thursday, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.