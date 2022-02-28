Expand / Collapse search

3 arrested less than 30 minutes after North Side carjacking

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Carjackings
CHICAGO - Three people were arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint Sunday in the Lathrop Homes neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

A 56-year-old woman was in her car around 6:43 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Clybourn Avenue when a person pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle, police said.

The woman complied and three people drove off in her BMW SUV, police said.

The car was spotted roughly 20 minutes later in the 100 block of West 87th Street and police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police said.

Two males, one a juvenile, and a woman ran from the car but were taken into custody moments later, police said.

Charges are pending.