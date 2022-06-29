3 bodies found in Kankakee home, mayor says

Three bodies were found in a home Wednesday afternoon in suburban Chicago.

The bodies were found inside a Kankakee home located in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, a source and the mayor of the city told FOX 32 Chicago.

"I can confirm there is a heavy police presence in the area. We will be releasing more information soon," Kankakee police said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.