3 bodies found in Kankakee home, mayor says
KANKAKEE COUNTY - Three bodies were found in a home Wednesday afternoon in suburban Chicago.
The bodies were found inside a Kankakee home located in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, a source and the mayor of the city told FOX 32 Chicago.
"I can confirm there is a heavy police presence in the area. We will be releasing more information soon," Kankakee police said in a statement.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.