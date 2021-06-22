Illinois school district donates 3 buses to firefighters for training
CHICAGO - Community School District 300 donated to firefighters at the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.
The district donated three school buses, which gives firefighters a unique training opportunity.
Last week, they simulated a school bus crash where firefighters worked scenarios to assist potential passengers inside.
One school bus will be used for each shift of firefighters.