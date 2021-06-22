Expand / Collapse search

Illinois school district donates 3 buses to firefighters for training

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Education
FOX 32 Chicago

Firefighters receive donations from Community School District 300

Community School District 300 donated three school buses to firefighters to help with a unique training opportunity.

CHICAGO - Community School District 300 donated to firefighters at the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

The district donated three school buses, which gives firefighters a unique training opportunity.

Last week, they simulated a school bus crash where firefighters worked scenarios to assist potential passengers inside.

One school bus will be used for each shift of firefighters.