3-car crash in Bartlett with people trapped inside prompts road closure

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Bartlett
A serious accident involving three cars in suburban Bartlett has shut down westbound Lake Street at Naperville Road Friday morning. People were stuck in the vehicle when Sky Fox flew over the scene.

BARTLETT - A car accident involving three vehicles and entrapment shut down a road in suburban Bartlett Friday morning, causing traffic during the morning commute. 

Sky Fox flew over the serious crash after 7 a.m., where traffic was shut down between westbound Lake Street near Naperville Road. 

Firefighters were seen removing the top of a car to get the unknown number of passengers stuck inside. 

Fire trucks and crews continued to arrive at the scene Friday morning. 

The area is expected to be closed for some time. 