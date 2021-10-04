Driver shot after refusing to hand over keys in one of three carjackings overnight in Chicago

A man was hospitalized after being shot during one of three armed carjackings that took place Sunday night on the North and Northwest sides.

The 40-year-old man was walking to his white Range Rover around 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Norwood Park when someone approached and demanded his keys at gunpoint, police said.

The man refused and was shot in the arm and chest, police said. The gunman fled in his vehicle.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was standing in a Lake View alley around 10:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Jannsen Avenue when two people approached took his 2015 Volkswagen GTI that was left running, police said.

The man was not injured during the incident.

Roughly a mile west in Roscoe Village, a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were sitting in a parked 2011 Chevy Impala when three people armed with handguns forced them out in the 2100 block of West Melrose Street, police said.

The gunman also took their cellphones before fleeing in the Impala, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said no one was in custody in any of the attacks.