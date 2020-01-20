3 cases of Legionnaires' reported at Carol Stream retirement community

article

Health officials are investigating after three cases of Legionnaires’ disease, two of them fatal, were reported at a retirement community in west suburban Carol Stream.

The cases have sprung up since May 2019 at the Covenant Living at Windsor Park retirement community, 124 Windsor Park Drive, according to a statement from the DuPage County Health Department.

Two residents died from a combination of the disease and other underlying medical conditions, according to Health Department spokesman Don Bolger.

The department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are working with the facility to investigate the cases, officials said.

Windsor Park is also investigating and is “taking action based on its water management plan and implementing multiple control measures,” including flushing the plumbing system, officials said.

Windsor Park is also working to inform residents who may be affected and following IDPH recommendations for identifying other potential cases and ensuring appropriate testing and clinical management, officials said.

The cases are believed to be unrelated to each other, according to a statement from Covenant Living at Windsor Park.

“Covenant Living at Windsor Park has a resident residing in skilled nursing who was admitted from outside the community and tested positive for the Legionella bacteria,” the statement said. “Our prayers are with this individual at this time. Since this past May, we had two other cases and sadly, the individuals passed away of complications from multiple other illnesses and did test positive for the Legionella bacteria. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with their families.”

The disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which occur naturally, according to the CDC. Most healthy people won’t fall ill after exposure, but it can cause a serious lung infection.

While it is not usually spread person-to-person, outbreaks are commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems, the CDC said.