3 cell phone stores robbed in Northwest Side neighborhoods

Three cellphone stores were robbed Friday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a male suspect entered a cell phone store and implied he was armed, Chicago police said. He announced a robbery and demanded cell phones from the employee.

The male suspect took several cell phones and money from each store, police said.

The robberies happened in the:

4000 block of West Armitage Avenue;

3700 block of West Diversey Avenue; and

3300 block of West North Avenue.

The male suspect is between 25 and 40 years old and about 5-foot-7, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.