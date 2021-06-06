3 cell phone stores robbed in Northwest Side neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Three cellphone stores were robbed Friday afternoon on the Northwest Side.
In each incident, a male suspect entered a cell phone store and implied he was armed, Chicago police said. He announced a robbery and demanded cell phones from the employee.
The male suspect took several cell phones and money from each store, police said.
The robberies happened in the:
- 4000 block of West Armitage Avenue;
- 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue; and
- 3300 block of West North Avenue.
The male suspect is between 25 and 40 years old and about 5-foot-7, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.