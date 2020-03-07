3 charged in connection with fatal Humboldt Park shooting

article

Three men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Darvell and Levale Dixon, 26 and 32, respectively, each face a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said. Zarrick Green was charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing as well as multiple traffic violations.

About 2:55 p.m. Thursday, a 44-year-old man was sitting in his black sedan in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road when a silver sedan drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The victim has not been identified.

Green, both Dixons and a fourth person were seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting in the sedan and jumped out and ran once the car “became disabled” in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue, police said.

The four occupants of the car were taken into custody but the fourth person was not charged, police said.

Green and both Dixons are expected in Central Bond Court Saturday, police said.