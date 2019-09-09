3 charged in Lawndale home invasion, shooting

article

Three men are charged in a home invasion that left a man shot last week in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Dexter Johnson, 34, faces an attempted murder charge and home invasion charge, Chicago police said. Johnson, of West Garfield Park, was also wanted on a warrant. A Cook County judge ordered him held without bond.

Rikkco Sims, 26, is charged with a felony count of home invasion/discharged of a firearm, police said. Sims, of the Austin neighborhood, was ordered held without bail.

Learies Brown faces a felony count of aggravated fleeing and four traffic citations for driving through stop signs, police said. The 26-year-old Gresham resident was ordered held on a $250,000 bail.

The men allegedly participated in a home invasion about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 1200 block of South Kolin Avenue, police said.

A 34-year-old man opened his door for a man he believed he knew, but someone he didn’t know entered his home and pointed a handgun at him, police said.

The man tried to disarm the home invader, but the gun went off and struck him in his hand and abdomen, police said.

As the gunman left the home, another person entered the home and stole the man’s property, police said. He also left the scene.

Officers stopped a vehicle nearby that matched a description of the wanted vehicle and arrested the trio, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.