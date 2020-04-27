3 charged stealing THC vape cartridges at gunpoint in Glen Ellyn

article

Three men are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during a meeting arranged through social media Sunday in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Semaj Jones, 19, Samuel Holland, 18, and 19-year-old Kyeren George are each charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 4 p.m., a person arranged to sell THC vape cartridges to someone they didn’t know via Snapchat, prosecutors said. While the seller was sitting in his vehicle on Cedar Lane, Jones got in the passenger’s seat and allegedly displayed a gun.

George allegedly opened the driver’s side door and allegedly pointed a gun to the back of the seller’s head, prosecutors said. Jones and George allegedly stole the seller’s THC cartridges, money and shoes.

The pair got into a car driven by Holland and drove off, with the seller chasing after them in his car, prosecutors said. A squad car in the area noticed Holland was driving “erratically,” pulled the car over and arrested the trio.

Officers allegedly recovered two 9mm guns from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Jones and George are being held at the DuPage County Jail on $500,000 bail, while Holland’s bail was set at $350,000.