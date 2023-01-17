3 charged with trying to carjack woman at gunpoint in West Pullman

article

Two men and a boy were charged in connection with an attempted armed carjacking Monday morning in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Markell Summers, Kenneth Green and a 14-year-old boy are accused of trying to take a vehicle from a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue, according to police.

The trio were arrested around noon in the 400 block of West 118th Street, police said.

Summers and Green, who are both 18, were charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated hijacking with a firearm.

The boy was also charged with attempted aggravated hijacking with a firearm, along with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Summers and Green are due in bond court Tuesday.